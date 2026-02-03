Worker dies after 20‑foot fall at Fort Worth Dick's Sporting Goods warehouse, police say

A man in his mid‑20s died on Tuesday afternoon after falling more than 20 feet from an elevated catwalk inside a Dick's Sporting Goods warehouse in South Fort Worth.

The fall happened shortly after 2 p.m. at the facility on 10001 Old Burleson Road near Risinger Road, according to the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Fire officials said the man fell from the catwalk and died at the scene. It's not yet clear how the accident occurred.

Fort Worth police have a homicide detective on scene, which is standard protocol for workplace deaths.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Dick's Sporting Goods for additional information.