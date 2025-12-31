Woman dies, 3 dogs killed in Fort Worth house fire on New Year's Eve, authorities say

A woman died after being pulled from a burning home in east Fort Worth late Wednesday morning, despite firefighters' efforts to rescue her and provide emergency medical care, authorities said.

According to the Fort Worth Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 11:50 a.m. to a reported house fire in the 4600 block of Shackleford Street after multiple callers said two people were trapped inside.

Firefighters arrived within minutes to find heavy smoke and flames coming from a one-story home. Crews immediately began attacking the fire while others entered the house to search for the reported victims. A female resident was located within about a minute of the search and pulled from the home, where emergency medical care was started right away, FWFD said in a press release.

Firefighters returned inside to search for a second resident but were unable to locate anyone else. Crews did find several animals inside the home, though three dogs were not able to be saved, officials said. Firefighters also searched three additional structures on the property and later confirmed the second resident was not inside and was unharmed.

The fire was brought under control within about 15 minutes, FWFD said.

The woman who was rescued from the home later died at the hospital from her injuries, the fire department confirmed.

Investigators are now working to determine the cause of the fire.