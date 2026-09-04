Beloved Coyote Drive-In in Fort Worth closing after 14 years this Labor Day weekend: "It'll be sad to go."

After 14 years, Fort Worth's beloved Coyote Drive-In is playing its final movies this Labor Day weekend.

The owner, Chris Fortune, told CBS News Texas Friday that, "It'll be sad to go."

Over its run, the drive-in has welcomed movie lovers of all ages, hosting community events and offering a classic experience. And during the COVID pandemic, it was one of the few places to watch a movie for months while traditional theaters were closed.

"Our goal was to make Coyote a fun, safe, family place," Fortune said.

Now, under the terms of its original lease agreement with the Tarrant Regional Water District, Coyote Drive-In's lease ends because the water district has decided to begin building two new canals and a three-acre park on the property.

The land expansion will eventually add homes and businesses as well.

Fortune said as the Panther Island staple comes to a close, they are going out in style with food trucks, live music, and of course, fresh popcorn. And more people have been coming out in droves to say goodbye, and Fortune said it's been amazing to see.

"We truly will miss everybody. And we're just grateful for all the memories that were created over the last 14 years," he said.

The final curtain call for the drive-in is Monday, Sept. 7.