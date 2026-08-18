Police renew hunt for killer after DNA identifies woman strangled in Fort Worth in 1986

Authorities have identified a woman found strangled in Fort Worth nearly 40 years ago, thanks to advances in forensic genealogy, and are asking for help finding her killer.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office said the victim was Brenda Darnell McLerran (Smith), who was 36 when her body was discovered on Feb. 24, 1986, in the 1300 block of Kuroki Street near Hillside Park in Fort Worth.

Despite early investigative efforts, her identity remained unknown for decades.

In 2025, preserved biological evidence was sent to Othram, Inc., for forensic genetic genealogy analysis.

Investigators were led to her brother, Floyd Ray McLerran, who told authorities she had gone missing in the mid‑1980s after leaving home to hitchhike to Dallas. He provided a DNA sample.

In late July, the University of North Texas Center for Human Identification confirmed a biological sibling match, allowing the medical examiner's office to conclusively identify her.

The homicide remains unsolved and under active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Worth Police Department's Homicide Unit at (817) 392‑4330.