Inmate captured after escaping jail transport in Fort Worth, sheriff's office confirms

/ CBS Texas

An inmate is back in custody Monday afternoon after escaping from deputies in Fort Worth.

A spokesperson with the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office said the inmate escaped while he was being transported by van from a court appearance in Downtown Fort Worth to the Green Bay Facility, a county jail near 35W and North Loop 820.

Sources identified the inmate as Carlos Enrique Rodriguez-Romero, who is charged with aggravated robbery and felony tampering with government records. 

The escape happened close to the jail, in an industrial area near a large USPS facility on Mark IV Parkway and Great Southwest Parkway.

The search involved multiple law enforcement agencies including the sheriff's office, the Fort Worth Police Department and U.S. Postal Inspectors  .

CBS News Texas Chopper captured video of Tarrant County deputies capturing the inmate and placing him into a TCSO SUV. 

It was not immediately clear how he escaped from the van. CBS News Texas has reached out to the Tarrant County Sheriff's Office for additional information.

