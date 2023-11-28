Fort Worth City Council approves $3.5M settlement for Atatiana Jefferson's nephew

FORT WORTH (CBS News Texas) – The Fort Worth City Council has voted in favor of a $3.5 million settlement for Zion Carr.

Carr is the nephew of Atatiana Jefferson, who was shot and killed by a Fort Worth police officer in October 2019.

This means a lump sum will be placed in a trust for his immediate needs and living expenses.

The proposed settlement also includes a college savings plan to cover up to eight years of school. Alternatively, a lump sum payment would be provided if he chooses not to attend college.

The remaining funds would go to continued payments until Carr is 40 years old.

The settlement still needs to be approved by the judge before Carr can receive the funds.

"I believe this settlement is the right thing to do, and I hope this can bring a degree of reconciliation and healing for Atatiana Jefferson's loved ones," said Fort Worth Mayor Mattie Parker.

Carr, then 7 years old, was playing video games with his aunt at her house before she was killed.

A concerned neighbor had called a non-emergency line because the home's front door was open.

Body camera footage shows Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean making his way to the back of the house, where he said he saw Jefferson through a window, allegedly holding a gun.

Dean was ultimately convicted of manslaughter and sentenced to nearly 12 years in prison.