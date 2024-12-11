Fort Worth church's human trafficking shelter approved despite opposition

FORT WORTH — A Fort Worth church will move forward with its plans to build a shelter for victims of human trafficking despite neighborhood opposition.

Mercy Culture Church

The city council approved the site plan for Mercy Culture Church's proposed residential facility last night in a divided 6-4 vote after hours of heated debate.

"The vote last night was a vote for freedom," said Heather Schott, lead pastor at Mercy Culture and founder of the Justice Reform. "It was a vote for true justice."

Schott called it a major victory after a two-year fight with opposing neighbors.

"When I say victory, it's not for me personally," she said. "It's for hundreds and thousands of women that are going to be rescued and restored out of sex trafficking."

The church has been in conflict with residents of the nearby Oakhurst neighborhood since it first proposed building the shelter on its campus in 2022.

Neighbors have concerns about how the 42,000-square-foot facility will impact traffic, parking, and safety, especially given the public nature of this campaign. They shared those worries at the council meeting.

"These centers get infiltrated by the traffickers looking for their victims, looking for their property, and it's something that we need to worry about," said a man who owns a home just down the street from Mercy Culture. "The church has made an argument that they've put up security lighting, that they put up a fence. Those are all great things. But that keeps the traffickers out of that church area and in our neighborhood, in our front yards."

Residents also expressed frustration with Mercy Culture's rhetoric in this fight. Ahead of Tuesday's meeting, the church threatened to sue council members if their proposal wasn't approved.

"I am disappointed in the new precedent that was set last night, one that gives way to bullying, fear, and threats of legal retribution," said City Council Member Jeanette Martinez, whose district includes the church and surrounding neighborhoods. "I will continue to carefully monitor and connect with my constituents on this matter. It is my recommendation and hope that Mercy Culture will reexamine their tactics going forward and honor their commitment to engage the Oakhurst community in the process."

Pastor Schott says she hopes to work together with the neighborhood too.

"The truth is, we wouldn't have been where we are at last night if we were the bullies," she said. "I just think fear is a powerful weapon. And so, fear used against some really great residents. But I'm excited if they want to stay in, they love the neighborhood and we love being here. We're all going to be here. And I think that they're going to get to see the fruit of this place… It's going to better our neighborhood in our area in so many different ways."

The church hopes to break ground on the 100-bed "Justice Residences" in January.

Schott believes the facility will transform the lives of women who have nowhere to go, even if they are rescued from trafficking.

"When you build a place like this, it's a beacon of light with the security, with restoration," Schott said. "And actually says Fort Worth is standing against this evil injustice. We're not putting up with it. And it actually begins to repel crime. It repels traffickers to actually leave our area because it shows we're in the fight."

It will likely take 12 to 15 months to build the shelter. It will be two stories tall with a split-level basement.

According to state records, the building is expected to cost $13.2 million.