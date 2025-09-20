Hundreds gather in Fort Worth to honor Charlie Kirk with prayer, speeches and calls for unity

Hundreds of people gathered Saturday evening in Fort Worth to march and rally in honor of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated Sept. 10 while speaking at a university in Utah.

His funeral is scheduled for Sunday.

The rally has begun, with many attendees carrying American flags and signs.

Organizers said the event was not only a tribute to Kirk's legacy, but also a moment to pray for the country.

North Texas GOP groups honor Kirk

The Fort Worth event was organized by GOP groups from across North Texas, including the Tarrant County Republican Party, in partnership with the local chapter of Turning Point USA, the conservative youth organization founded by Kirk.

"Charlie is someone who inspired millions of young conservatives, including myself and my wife," said Carlos Turcios, one of the event organizers. "We need to have some level of humanity in this country once again, and realize maybe you should have a conversation with people. Don't be afraid."

Faith, freedom, and unity emphasized

While Kirk's views were polarizing for some, many attendees expressed admiration for his commitment to free speech and Christian conservative values. Organizers said the rally was meant to honor those principles and encourage others to stand up for them.

Counter-protesters were expected to appear later in the evening, but the rally remained peaceful as of early reports.

Dallas rally focuses on prayer and free speech

Earlier Saturday, a separate rally was held at Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas. The event ran from 2 to 4 p.m. and was described by organizers as a peaceful prayer vigil focused on honoring Kirk's legacy, defending free speech, and opposing political violence.

Arizona memorial expected to draw thousands

The local rallies honoring Charlie Kirk come ahead of a large public memorial scheduled for Sunday in Arizona.

The event will be held at State Farm Stadium, which seats approximately 63,000 people and is expected to be at full capacity. To accommodate overflow, Kirk's organization, Turning Point USA, has also reserved the neighboring hockey arena.

Scheduled speakers include Kirk's widow, Erika; Vice President J.D. Vance; and former President Donald Trump. The Department of Homeland Security has designated the memorial a Level 1 security event, placing it on par with the Super Bowl in terms of national security significance.

Security measures in place for memorial

The Department of Homeland Security has designated Charlie Kirk's public memorial in Arizona as a Level 1 security event, placing it on par with the Super Bowl. Security measures will include uniformed and plainclothes officers, drones, more than 300 surveillance cameras, and counterterrorism sniper teams.

The memorial is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. Central Time on Sunday.