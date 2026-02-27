Man gets life without parole for killing two men, including his cousin, in Fort Worth alley, prosecutors say

A man who gunned down two men in a Fort Worth alley in 2024 will spend the rest of his life in prison after a Tarrant County jury found him guilty of capital murder, according to the Tarrant County District Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors said Alfredo Cantu Martinez, 45, received an automatic life‑without‑parole sentence in connection with the April 23, 2024, shooting deaths of Michael Cantu, 24, and Martin Hernandez Jr., 26.

The shooting happened in an alley behind a home in the 2400 block of Irion Avenue near Northeast 28th Street, authorities said.

Cousins arrive from Dallas

According to investigators, Hernandez picked up Martinez – his cousin – in Dallas earlier that day, and the two drove to Fort Worth to visit several people, including Cantu.

Prosecutors said Martinez, Cantu and Hernandez walked into the alley while Cantu's girlfriend waited in a nearby car with the hood up. Within moments, she heard gunfire and found the two men wounded, authorities said. She called 911.

Victims found, suspect flees

Police said Cantu was shot in the chest and died at the scene. Hernandez, who had been shot multiple times, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers responding to the shooting saw Martinez running from the area and took him into custody without incident, authorities said.