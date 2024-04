FORT WORTH – Two people have been critically wounded after a shooting in Northwest Fort Worth, police said Tuesday.

It happened just after 5:30 p.m. at a home in the 2400 block of Irion Avenue near Northeast 28th Street, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

According to MedStar, two patients were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

No immediate word on what led up to the shooting or whether anyone is in custody.