Fort Worth voters approve full $845 million bond package funding streets, parks, public safety projects

Fort Worth voters approved the city's full $845 million bond package on Saturday, signing off on all six propositions aimed at funding a wide range of infrastructure and community projects.

The bond program, broken into propositions A through F, will direct money toward improvements to streets, parks, libraries, affordable housing, public safety facilities and animal care services. Each proposition was listed separately on the ballot but received voter approval, allowing the city to move forward with the entire package.

Mayor Mattie Parker has said the bond package was shaped from more than $2 billion in proposed projects submitted by the community, with city leaders ultimately narrowing the list to the $845 million that voters considered.

"Fort Worth residents have the final say in any City bond and charter election, and I'm grateful to those who turned out to vote in this one," Parker said in a statement late Saturday. "With their support, we look forward to making improvements to streets and infrastructure, parks, recreation and open space, libraries, affordable housing, police and fire facilities, and animal care and shelter, while providing an even higher quality of life in Fort Worth.

"Voters have also supported efforts to modernize our City's charter to update administrative processes and better align with changes to state law, as well as advance pay increases for the mayor and council members, ultimately allowing more residents the opportunity to serve."

Here's how the funding breaks down:

Proposition A: Streets and mobility infrastructure improvements — $511,480,700

Streets and mobility infrastructure improvements — $511,480,700 Proposition B: Parks, recreation and open space acquisitions and improvements — $185,140,000

Parks, recreation and open space acquisitions and improvements — $185,140,000 Proposition C: Public library improvements — $14,586,000

Public library improvements — $14,586,000 Proposition D: Affordable housing — $10,000,000

Affordable housing — $10,000,000 Proposition E: Police, fire and emergency communications facilities — $63,919,300

Police, fire and emergency communications facilities — $63,919,300 Proposition F: Animal care and shelter improvements — $59,874,000

The largest share of funding will go toward transportation projects, while parks and public safety projects also make up significant portions of the package.

With the bond measures now approved, Fort Worth officials are expected to begin prioritizing and rolling out projects in the coming years, funded through the newly authorized debt.