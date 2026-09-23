Man charged with capital murder after 2 killed at Fort Worth birthday party, police say

A 23-year-old man has been arrested on a capital murder charge after a fight at a Fort Worth backyard birthday party turned into a shooting that left two people dead and two others wounded, authorities said.

Cesar Sebastian Palomo is facing charges in connection with the shooting, which happened around 4 a.m. Sunday in the 4300 block of Martin Street in the southeast part of the city, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

According to the arrest affidavit, Palomo got into a heated argument with his girlfriend. Her brother, identified as 24-year-old Jhovanie Julian Guerrero, confronted Palomo about the argument, and the two men began fighting.

Investigators allege Palomo pulled out a handgun and opened fire, killing Guerrero and 25-year-old Jose Alejandro Valladolid.

Ultimately, police found four people had been shot. Two were pronounced dead at the scene, while two others were taken to JPS Hospital.

Police said Guerrero died after being shot in the neck. Valladolid died after being shot in the back of the head.

The affidavit said another person picked up a black-and-gold handgun belonging to Guerrero and fired at Palomo in an effort to stop him from shooting additional people.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.