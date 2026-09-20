Quadruple shooting in Fort Worth leaves 2 men dead, 2 wounded, police say

A shooting that unfolded in the early hours of Sunday morning killed two men and sent two others to the hospital, according to Fort Worth Police.

The department said it happened around 3:30 a.m. along the 4300 block of Martin Street, in the southeast part of the city. Police said there had been a large backyard gathering when a fight between a man and a woman broke out. Another man intervened, prompting both men to get involved in a new fight that escalated.

Police say both men pulled guns and fired shots. Four men in total were wounded.

The department said two of the men who were shot died, including the man who first tried to intervene. The other two, which included the other identified shooter, were taken to local hospitals.

As of publication, nobody has been publicly identified.

Fort Worth Police ask anyone with more information on the incident to call 817-392-4222. Anonymous tips can be phoned in to Crime Stoppers by calling 817-469-8477.