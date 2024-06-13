Watch CBS News
FBI looking for man who brought a child to a bank robbery in Fort Worth

By Steven Rosenbaum

/ CBS Texas

DALLAS – The FBI is asking for the public's help to identify the man who robbed a Fort Worth bank with a child in tow.

According to a news release Thursday afternoon from the bureau's Dallas division, the robbery happened on June 6 at the First Convenience Bank branch inside the Walmart  store on Anderson Boulevard in East Fort Worth.

The FBI says the man had a small child in the seat of a shopping cart when he gave tellers a note demanding cash. 

Bank employees gave over some money and the suspect left, along with the child.

In addition to releasing a picture of the suspect, the FBI describes him as being 35 to 45 years old, 5'7" to 5'9" in height, with a thin build.

The FBI is asking anyone who recognizes the suspect to call its Dallas office at 972-559-5000, or submit a tip at tips.fbi.gov.

First published on June 13, 2024 / 2:10 PM CDT

