Fort Worth ballet company celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with special performance

FORT WORTH — As part of Hispanic Heritage Month, a Fort Worth ballet company is celebrating through dance by blending classical ballet with the vibrant culture of Spain. Ballet Frontier is preparing for an upcoming performance of Don Quixote, a ballet combining Spanish tradition with the elegance of ballet.

"It's an important ballet to do because Texas has so much Hispanic heritage," said Enrica Tseng, Ballet Frontier's Artistic Advisor.

The production, based on the iconic Spanish novel Don Quixote, tells a love story set in Spain and is infused with passion, romance, and comedy.

"It's a beautiful story that I think the audience here in Fort Worth can enjoy," Tseng said.

Ballet Frontier is an internationally recognized classical ballet company that presents four productions each year. They often align their performances with culturally significant moments, like Hispanic Heritage Month.

"They incorporate flamenco with character shoes. I feel like flowers and roses are very Hispanic—the clapping, the snapping!" lead dancer Caterina Brown, who plays Kitri, said.

"Not a lot of people do this show, especially in the United States or Texas, and especially during this month. My grandma is from Puerto Rico, and she's coming to see the show. She's super excited," said Luke Jones, who plays Basilio and is of Puerto Rican descent.

For Jones and the rest of the cast, performing Don Quixote during Hispanic Heritage Month is an important way to honor the culture while sharing it with the community. With authentic costumes, music, and flamenco-style movements, the performance is sure to highlight the rich heritage that continues to influence Texas today.

It runs this weekend, and tickets can be found by clicking here.