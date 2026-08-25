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Residents pulled from apartment building as firefighters battle fire, officials say

By
Briauna Brown
Briauna Brown is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region. A longtime and versatile journalist, Briauna writes, edits and produces social media content for all CBS Texas digital platforms.
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Briauna Brown

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Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an apartment in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.

FWFD said at about 6 a.m., crews were called to the two-story apartment building in the 6700 block of Calmont Avenue. Shortly after arrival, crews had to battle the fire defensively, as the blaze grew and called in more firefighters to assist.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, residents were pulled from the building, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available. 

DeNeeka Hill contributed to this report.

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