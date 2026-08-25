Residents pulled from apartment building as firefighters battle fire, officials say

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an apartment in Fort Worth early Tuesday morning, according to the fire department.

FWFD said at about 6 a.m., crews were called to the two-story apartment building in the 6700 block of Calmont Avenue. Shortly after arrival, crews had to battle the fire defensively, as the blaze grew and called in more firefighters to assist.

According to a spokesperson with the fire department, residents were pulled from the building, but no serious injuries have been reported at this time.

This is a developing story. We'll update as more information becomes available.