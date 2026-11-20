A former Central Texas middle school teacher pleaded guilty to laundering $520,000 in stolen federal tax refunds, federal prosecutors said.

Investigators say Jeremy Jarod Jackson, a former teacher at G.W. Carver Middle School in Waco, was also prevented from depositing more than $4 million in additional stolen refund checks.

Jackson pleaded guilty to one federal count of money laundering, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Texas.

Prosecutors said Jackson posed as a trustee of SWBC Professional Employee Services and changed the company's business address so tax refund checks would be sent to him.

File: A view of the defense table (left) and the judge's bench (right) inside a federal courtroom similar to the room where the Sean Combs sex trafficking trial is being held in Federal District Court in Manhattan on June 6, 2025 in New York City. Jefferson Siegel / Getty Images

Jackson deposited $520,000 in stolen refund checks into his bank accounts and used the money for personal purchases and services, according to authorities.

An IRS Criminal Investigation special agent stopped Jackson from depositing more than $4 million in additional stolen refund checks, prosecutors said.

While the news release did not specify a sentencing date, Jackson faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.