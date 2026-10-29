Former SMU football coach June Jones, known for his innovative run-and-shoot offense, dies at 73

June Jones, a former head coach for the SMU and University of Hawaii football teams and the NFL's Atlanta Falcons, has died at age 73.

Jones' death was confirmed by his company, Run and Shoot Certification.

We mourn the passing of the legendary June Jones.



June’s greatest legacy wasn’t the records, championships, or the offense.



It was the people he believed in, the opportunities he gave, and the lives he forever changed. pic.twitter.com/p6KpkEhXX6 — Run & Shoot Certification (@RunAndShootCert) October 29, 2026

"June's greatest legacy wasn't the records, championships, or offense," the organization said in a social media post. "It was the people he believed in, the opportunities he gave, and the lives he forever changed. He made everyone around him feel valued and his kindness and generosity and passion for Christ will never be forgotten. We love you, Coach. Rest in peace."

Jones was known for his innovative "run and shoot" style of offense, which produced two of college football's all-time leading passers for the University of Hawaii Rainbow Warriors.

Head coach June Jones of the Southern Methodist Mustangs during play against the Baylor Bears at McLane Stadium on Aug. 31, 2014, in Waco. Ronald Martinez / Getty Images

After nine seasons coaching at Hawaii, Jones took over as head coach at SMU in 2008. After going 1-11 in his first season, the Mustangs won bowl games each of the next two seasons. He stepped down from SMU two games into the 2014 season.

"SMU Athletics mourns the passing of former head football coach June Jones," the program said in a statement. "Coach Jones helped restore a winning tradition on the Hilltop, leading the Mustangs to their first bowl appearance in 25 years and four consecutive bowl games. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and the countless players and coaches whose lives he touched."