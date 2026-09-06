Former President Bush to share reflections, his artwork in remembrance of 9/11 attacks Friday marks one of the most somber days in U.S. history: 25 years after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks on U.S. soil when George W. Bush was president. Nearly 3,000 people were killed, and thousands more were injured in the attacks. Former President Bush will share his reflections on the milestone with former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice at the George W. Bush Presidential Center at SMU on Wednesday evening.