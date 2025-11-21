Sanger ISD police officer suspended after criminal allegation involving student

A Sanger ISD police officer has been suspended following what the district called a "serious allegation" of inappropriate conduct with a student.

Superintendent Tommy Hunter notified parents on Thursday that the district was investigating the matter. The Sanger Police Department later issued its own statement, saying the allegation is "of a criminal nature."

Parents express shock and concern

"Once we thought the worst thing that would happen is a school shooting — that's why we place police officers at the school," said parent Jake Williams. "Now we have to worry about this also? I think it's a disgrace."

Lack of details frustrates families

The district did not identify which school was involved, only saying the officer worked at one of its secondary campuses. That lack of detail has frustrated families who want to know if other children were at risk.

"You try calling the school and nobody has any answers," one parent said. "You're sitting there wondering — can your kid go to school the next day?"

Classes canceled, offices closed Friday

There were no classes on Friday in Sanger ISD, and the administration office was closed. In his letter, Hunter urged the community "to refrain from speculation."

Parent considers homeschooling children

Still, Williams said he is considering homeschooling his three children.

"It's getting to where I would rather homeschool my kids because that's probably where they're safest," he said. "There's nobody safe at school anymore."