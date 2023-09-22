Former middle school teacher sentenced, fined for improper relationship with student

ELLIS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) A 34-year-old former middle school teacher for Grand Prairie ISD received two prison sentences and a $2,000 fine after pleading guilty to an improper relationship with a teenaged former student.

Matthew Ramos pleaded guilty to the charges on July 19.

Court documents said Ramos began a relationship with a 16-year-old high school student, whom he formerly taught in middle school, in the Fall of 2021. The high school and middle school buildings were connected and on the same campus.

The documents say Ramos asked for her phone number and began sending her inappropriate texts. Through Fall, Ramos and the teen exchanged sexual photos and texts, culminating with them kissing in his classroom.

In October of that year, other students in the school started whispering about Ramos having a relationship with a student, and the school administration got involved.

When questioned by law enforcement, Ramos initially denied any improper relationship with the girl and said no nude photos were ever exchanged; however, he later told officers he was in love with the high school student.

Ramos also showed the officers a new tattoo sleeve on his arm that symbolized his relationship with the girl and said he had given her a promise ring, according to court documents.

Detectives downloaded a copy of Ramos's phone and found explicit messages and nude photos of the child that had been sent between him and the student.

The documents say Ramos also texted the student saying he wanted to bring a gun into the school to take care of the girls who told the administration about their relationship.

On Thursday, Judge Cindy Ermatinger of the 443rd District Court heard testimony from the 16-year-old student, her mother, a co-worker, a detective, Ramos's family members, and Ramos.

Ermatinger sentenced Ramos to 15 years in prison for the improper relationship with a student charge and 10 years in prison with a $2,000 fine for the online solicitation charge. The sentences will run concurrently.