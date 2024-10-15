Former Frisco police officer arrested, accused of stealing money from officer organization

FRISCO — A former Frisco police officer has been arrested, accused of stealing funds from the officer organization in which he served as treasurer.

The Frisco Police Department said when 12-year veteran Colby Hill resigned abruptly on Aug. 7 it triggered an internal investigation by Frisco PD and a criminal inquiry by the Texas Rangers.

The investigation revealed that Hill stole funds from the Frisco Police Officers Association during his tenure as treasurer, the report states.

The FPOA is an independent 501(c)(3) organization that supports the Frisco Police Department through charity endeavors, benevolence, and other programs financed by member dues and donations.

Frisco Police Chief David Shilson condemned the alleged theft, pointing to betraying the confidence of the community and fellow officers.

"To wear a badge as a police officer is a position of public trust," said Shilson. "This former officer not only betrayed the trust of the community, but he also betrayed the trust of our FPD family. He stole money from his colleagues intended for benevolence and used it for his own personal gain. Hill should be held to account for his criminal actions, just as our community would expect for anyone who engages in such conduct."

An arrest warrant was issued for Hill and on Oct. 3 he turned himself into the Collin County Sheriff's Office.

He is charged with felony theft by a public servant.

The punishment for a public servant committing felony theft in Texas varies based on the value of the stolen items or services, as well as any additional aggravating circumstances present. Neither the Frisco Police Department or the Texas Rangers released a specific dollar amount of how much Hill is accused of stealing.

Third-degree felony: For property or services worth more than $30,000 but less than $150,000, the punishment is a fine of up to $10,000 and up to 10 years in prison.

Second-degree felony: For property or services worth more than $150,000 but less than $300,000, the punishment is a fine of up to $10,000 and up to 20 years in prison.

First-degree felony: For property or services worth more than $300,000, the punishment is a fine of up to $10,000 and up to life in prison.