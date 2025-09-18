Former Decatur athletic trainer arrested, license suspended amid child sexual abuse investigation

A former athletic trainer for Decatur public schools has had his license suspended following two recent arrests involving alleged misconduct with children during his tenure in the district, the state announced Thursday.

Fernando Escobar, 42, of Decatur, was arrested Aug. 21 in Wise County on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact, and again Sept. 5 on a charge of sexual assault of a child.

Investigation tied to school tenure

The arrests and license suspension stem from an ongoing Decatur Police Department investigation into allegations related to Escobar's time as an athletic trainer in Decatur ISD more than a decade ago.

Fernando Escobar, 42, of Decatur Wise County Jail

State agency issues emergency action

The Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation announced the emergency suspension of Escobar's athletic training license. It will remain suspended, the agency said, until the criminal cases are resolved or reinstated by a court or TDLR.

The agency regulates more than 41 licensing programs across Texas, overseeing more than 1 million licensees.

Victim identities remain protected

According to Decatur police, the identities of the victims will be protected due to them being minors at the time of the incidents.

"While an arrest has been made, detectives believe that there may be additional victims or witnesses who have not come forward yet," Decatur police said in a recent news release.

Police seek additional information

Anyone with additional information is encouraged to contact Decatur police at (940) 393-0309.

