An enterprising thief used heavy machinery to make off with an ATM early Wednesday morning in Dallas.

In a scene that could have come from a movie, cell phone video shows a large forklift in a bank drive-thru lane maneuvering the ATM onto its large tines and slowly driving away. A mangled piece of the ATM was left in the driveway of the bank, a Bank of Texas branch on Walnut Hill Lane near Presbyterian Hospital.

Liz Anderson, the woman who took the video, told CBS News that the noise woke her up and she called police.

The forklift, technically a Skyjack SJ843 telehandler, can lift up to 8,000 pounds, according to the manufacturer's website. Its maximum speed is just 17 mph.

Liz Anderson

The Dallas Police Department said officers responded to a burglary call in the area just before 3:30 a.m. As of the last update from police, no arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Bank of Texas said it will continue to work with authorities as they conduct their investigation. The branch remains open, and customers who need drive-thru ATM service can use other nearby locations, a spokesperson said.