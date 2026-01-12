Flagg posts 27 points, 3 blocked shots to help Mavericks beat the Nets 113-105

Cooper Flagg scored 27 points and matched a season high with three blocks, and Naji Marshall had three straight baskets down the stretch and finished with 22 points as the depleted Dallas Mavericks beat the Brooklyn Nets 113-105 on Monday night.

The Mavericks (15-25) snapped a two-game skid. Klay Thompson scored 18 off the bench and matched a season high with six 3-pointers.

Michael Porter Jr. scored 28 points and Day'Ron Sharpe had 14 points and 12 rebounds off the bench for the Nets (11-26), who have lost four consecutive games. They were swept in a road back-to-back, losing 103-98 at Memphis on Sunday.

Brooklyn cut a 14-point second-half deficit to 99-95 with five minutes left, but couldn't get any closer.

Flagg rebounded after shooting 4 for 13 and scoring 11 points in Dallas' 125-17 loss at Chicago on Saturday.

Dallas' Jaden Hardy, making his second start of the season, scored 11 of his 14 points in the first five minutes, including three of his four 3-pointers.

The Mavericks used three players on two-way contracts while missing four injured starters, including Anthony Davis (out indefinitely with ligament damage in his left hand suffered on Thursday) and P.J. Washington Jr. (missing his third straight game with an ankle injury).

Porter returned after sitting out Sunday's game, while Brooklyn's Cam Thomas and Egor Nemin were held out Monday after playing Sunday.

When the Mavericks beat the Nets 119-111 in Dallas on Dec. 12, there were 23 lead changes and 16 ties. On Monday night, there was one lead change and one tie.

Nets: At New Orleans on Wednesday.

Mavericks: Host Denver on Wednesday.

