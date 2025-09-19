Watch CBS News
Five injured after car crashes into Duff's Famous Wings in Southlake, manager says

By Giles Hudson,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

A vehicle crashed into a Southlake restaurant Friday evening, sending five people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the manager of the restaurant said.

The crash happened at Duff's Famous Wings on Southlake Boulevard near Nolen Drive.

Sedan plows into dining area

According to the restaurant manager, the vehicle — a four-door sedan — plowed all the way into the dining area.

"There's been five people taken to the hospital," the manager said. "Nothing is life-threatening. Lots of cuts and bruises and maybe a couple of broken bones, but nothing life-threatening."

The manager asked not to be identified by name.

duffswings.png
CBS News Texas

Police question male driver

Southlake police are questioning the male driver involved in the crash.

No further details about the cause of the incident or the identities of those injured have been released.

Updates expected from authorities

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.

