Five injured after car crashes into Duff's Famous Wings in Southlake, manager says

A vehicle crashed into a Southlake restaurant Friday evening, sending five people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the manager of the restaurant said.

The crash happened at Duff's Famous Wings on Southlake Boulevard near Nolen Drive.

Sedan plows into dining area

According to the restaurant manager, the vehicle — a four-door sedan — plowed all the way into the dining area.

"There's been five people taken to the hospital," the manager said. "Nothing is life-threatening. Lots of cuts and bruises and maybe a couple of broken bones, but nothing life-threatening."

The manager asked not to be identified by name.

Police question male driver

Southlake police are questioning the male driver involved in the crash.

No further details about the cause of the incident or the identities of those injured have been released.

Updates expected from authorities

CBS News Texas will provide additional details when they become available.