Five suspects charged in 2024 double homicide at Arlington short-term rental near AT&T Stadium, police say

Five suspects have been charged with capital murder in connection with a double homicide that occurred in November 2024 at a short-term rental near AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

According to police, the apartment at Stadium 700 Apartments — in the 600 block of Slaughter Street — had been booked to celebrate the birthday of one of the teen victims, who was fatally shot just hours before he would have turned 20.

Suspects arrested in North Texas

The five arrested include:

Chrisaveon Whitted, 18

Eddie Walker Jr., 19

Demarian Owens, 21

All three were arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals North Texas Fugitive Task Force and Arlington police SWAT. They were transferred to the Tarrant County Jail.

Shannon Steele, 20

Steele was already in custody at the Dallas County Jail on an unrelated charge.

Diamond Curttie, 26

Curttie was arrested on Thursday by Dallas police.

Victims identified by authorities

Jaqual Dayton Allen, 19, of Irving, was pronounced dead at the scene. Alexis Tyler, 18, of Mesquite, died later at the hospital.

At the time of the shooting, police said they believed the suspects knew the victims. Both were shot multiple times in the living room, and investigators recovered several shell casings at the scene.

Witnesses saw suspects flee

"This wasn't just one person firing one shot and running out of there," Arlington police spokesperson Tim Ciesco in November 2024. "This was somebody that absolutely intended to kill and harm people. So yeah, certainly we want to do anything we can to try to identify this person or people and get them into custody."

Witnesses reported seeing a group of people flee the apartment and drive away shortly after the shooting.

Community reacts to violence

A longtime complex resident described the area as typically safe and quiet.

"It's always been a comfortable environment, it's always been a safe environment, and it's always been a calm, steady pace as far as people," resident Luis Noyola said last November. "They're always nice, friendly. It's just seemingly random, out of the blue for such a horrific event to happen."

More details expected Friday

Arlington police said they plan to issue a formal news release Friday with additional details.