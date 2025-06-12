Watch CBS News
First case of measles reported in Dallas County, health officials say

Dallas County has reported its first case of measles, health officials said on Thursday.

The resident is a woman in her mid-20s who was fully vaccinated, Dallas County Health and Human Services said.

The woman was contagious from May 30 through June 7. DCHHS said she has received care and officials are working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed.

Possible measles exposure locations and dates in Dallas County:

Lemma Coffee Plano

1023 E 15th St, Plano, TX, 75074

May 31 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.

First Baptist Plano

3665 W President George Bush Hwy, Plano, TX, 75075

June 1 from 1 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

Symptoms of measles

While most people's symptoms improve, about 1 in 5 unvaccinated people who get measles will be hospitalized. About 1 out of every 1,000 children with measles will develop brain swelling that can lead to brain damage, and up to 3 of every 1,000 children who become infected will die, the CDC says.

Symptoms of measles include:

  • High fever, up to 105°F
  • Cough
  • Runny nose
  • Red, watery eyes
  • Sore throat
  • Rash: typically appears 3-5 days after initial symptoms, starting on the face and spreading downward
