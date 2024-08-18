First Baptist Dallas resumes full services for the first time since devastating fire

DALLAS — Sunday morning marked a milestone for First Baptist Dallas almost one month after a fire destroyed its historic sanctuary. It's the first day of full services for the church as efforts continue to rebuild the church's sanctuary, which opened in 1890.

A four-alarm fire destroyed the 134-year-old sanctuary at First Baptist Dallas in July. Senior pastor Dr. Robert Jeffress said the church had its first day of full programming since then, including two worship services and three Sunday school classes.

"We had this devastating fire four weeks ago. We were back in worship here in our church several weeks ago," Jeffress said.

The church held its normal 9 and 11 a.m. worship services, as well as Sunday school for all ages at 8, 9:15 and 11 a.m. at the Horner Family Center.

"It feels like being home again. The church is not brick and mortar. It's people," Jeffress said. "Our church has never lost its spirit. We believe God causes all things to work together for those who love him."

The fire broke out on July 19, which destroyed the historic sanctuary. Crews have been working non-stop since then to begin restoration work on the downtown landmark. That work is now in its first phase. A selective demolition process started to preserve as much of the sanctuary's structure as possible. That includes putting up new beams and scaffolding.