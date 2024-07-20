ATF joins investigation into four-alarm fire at historic First Baptist Dallas sanctuary

Massive 4-alarm blaze at historic First Baptist Dallas "knocked down and contained": Fire officials

Massive 4-alarm blaze at historic First Baptist Dallas "knocked down and contained": Fire officials

DALLAS – Investigators, including from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, are continuing to examine Friday's massive four-alarm fire at the historic First Baptist Dallas sanctuary.

A spokesman said Dallas Fire-Rescue asked the ATF to be part of the investigation.

"It is not standard, but not unheard of," said Robert Borse, with Dallas Fire-Rescue. "We requested because initial callers said they heard a 'boom.' That has since been proven inaccurate."

Sara Abel, with ATF Dallas Field Division, said her agency was asked to assist with the investigation "as it is one of the 'services' we at AFT provide."

"It doesn't necessarily mean that the case has a federal nexus," Abel said in an email. "Our Certified Fire Investigators are highly trained and often asked to assist on many types of fire scenes.

"At the early stage of this investigation, there are no indications whether or whether or not this is a crime. It's too early to tell."

Abel said the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, Pastor Robert Jeffress said the church will combine its usual three services and hold one joint service at 11 a.m. Sunday at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, 650 S. Griffin St. in downtown Dallas.

The service will also be live-streamed at icampus.firstdallas.org.

"We continue to praise God for His hand of protection on our church, and are grateful no one was injured," said Jeffress, the church's senior pastor. "We are also thankful for the first responders who helped contain the fire to our historic sanctuary."

"We know that God is in control, and that even in difficult times, He's sovereign over all things," Executive Pastor Dr. Ben Lovvorn said in a news release.

The historic sanctuary of First Baptist Dallas, opened in 1890 and used until 2013, is a significant downtown landmark. It has hosted visits from Presidents Woodrow Wilson, Gerald Ford, George H. W. Bush, and Donald Trump.

The four-alarm fire, reported at 1717 San Jacinto St., was contained late Friday.

Borse said the church must install barriers around the historic sanctuary, provide 24-hour security, and provide a structural engineer report within 24 hours.

"If the structure is unstable, then the structure will be demolished," Borse said. "DFR will maintain a presence on scene until the structural integrity is determined or the structure is demolished."

On Friday, Dallas Fire Department crews arrived at 6:09 p.m. to find heavy smoke and fire. The fire was escalated to a second alarm at 6:20 p.m., a third alarm at 7:30 p.m., and a fourth alarm at 8:15 p.m.

Borse said most firefighting operations started shutting down between 2 a.m. and 3 a.m. Saturday.

No injuries were reported.