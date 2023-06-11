First Alert Weather: Sunday evening storms capable of large hail, damaging winds

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A weak cold front will sag south through North Texas Sunday and set up along the I-20 corridor this afternoon as a disturbance passes by.

The disturbance, along with daytime heating, will provide lift for isolated storms to develop from 5 to 10 p.m.

Any storm that develops will strengthen quickly and be capable of very large hail, as well as damaging wind gusts of up to 60 to 70 mph.

Even though most of us will remain dry today and tomorrow, weather alerts were issued because the storms will be very impactful for the areas they develop over.

On Monday, the front will bring slightly cooler temperatures, with highs in the mid 90s, around the DFW Metroplex.

But once again in the evening, scattered severe storms are possible with very large hail and damaging wind gusts. We will be watching out west for storms to fire along the dryline and then track eastward.

The timeframe tomorrow is 3 to 10 p.m.

We could also see more storms Tuesday afternoon before a ridge of high pressure settles in for the end of the week, allowing the heat to really build.

Temperatures will be in the triple digits with heat indices likely close to 110. Heat advisories will probably be issued by the National Weather Service.

Stay cool, North Texas! And stay weather aware by visiting our weather page or watching us live on our 24/7 stream.