First Alert Weather: Severe storms could bring large hail threat to North Texas Thursday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A Weather Alert has been issued today due to the potential for severe storms.

It will be a warm and windy day ahead of this afternoon's storms with highs in the mid 70s and wind gusts to 35 mph. Scattered showers will develop midmorning, with isolated storms possible east of Interstate 35.

CBS News Texas

Around 3 to 4 p.m., North Texas can expect rain/storms to develop along the dryline near I-35 and east.

A second line of storms also looks likely closer to 6 p.m., again—mainly along and east of I-35.

The afternoon storms have the greatest risk of becoming severe with large hail that could be two inches in diameter. Damaging wind gusts and an isolated tornado can't be ruled out, either.

Due to strong northerly winds, Saint Patrick's Day will be significantly colder with morning temperatures near 40 degrees. A few sleet pellets and light rain will also possible in southeast areas.

Highs will only make it into the lower 50s, but the winds will make it feel colder. And unfortunately, this chilly weather will continue into the start of next week.

