First Alert Weather issues alert for potential freezing rain

NORTH TEXAS - A weather alert has been issued for this evening into early Monday morning due to the potential of light freezing rain. There is a narrow window for freezing rain overnight before it transitions to all rain by mid-morning tomorrow. Slick spots may develop on elevated surfaces including bridges and overpasses mainly north of the Metroplex along the Red River.

This is a very tricky forecast where just a few degrees mean the difference between freezing rain and rain. Temperatures are expected to warm above freezing across all North Texas around 7:00 a.m. and precipitation will become all rain. Once the precipitation becomes all rain it will clear any ice that does develops on bridges and overpasses.

Some good news this morning, cloud cover overnight kept temperatures in the low 30s instead of the 20s. So, we are starting off warmer which will help lessen the impacts of potential freezing rain. Unfortunately, the clouds will also keep temperatures from warming past the mid 30s and a breezy southeasterly wind will keep us feeling like the 20s.

Most of our Sunday is dry ahead of a disturbance that arrives this evening increasing precipitation from west to east. Temperatures along the Red River will hover just below 32 degrees this evening where light freezing rain is possible.

The duration of freezing rain will be brief overnight and mainly north of the Metroplex. Isolated areas near the 1-20 corridor may also drop below freezing for a couple of hours, with the potential for light freezing rain.

Temperatures are back in the mid 30s by sunrise tomorrow as precipitation transitions over to all rain. Please plan for extra time on your morning commute, as rain will be heavy at times for areas east of I-35.

The rain will continue to move eastward during the day and come to an end in time for the evening drive.



We are now in a more active pattern where multiple disturbances will bring several rounds of rain next week.

Rainfall totals in DFW will range from 1" -3" over the next 7 days with closer to 3"-5" in our eastern counties. The First Alert Weather team is monitoring the threat of flooding.

Once temperatures warm above freezing Monday morning we stay above freezing all week long. Temperatures will even climb above normal into the lower 60s midweek. Keep the rain gear handy as Thursday looks to be our only dry day.