First Alert Weather: Excessive Heat Warning issued for North Texas Monday, Tuesday

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Your First Alert Weather team has issued an alert for both Monday and Tuesday due to extreme heat in North Texas.

The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for those days, which will be the first one for the DFW Metroplex this season.

Feels-like temperatures will be as high as 117 degrees!

Since last Thursday, North Texas has been under an ERCOT Weather Watch. It is the first time the power grid operator has issued the new alert, warning that power plants alone won't be able to generate enough electricity to cover Texas during times of extreme demand.

That doesn't mean brown or blackouts will hit, but the warning days in advance is to try to ensure air conditioning and lights stay on in Texans' homes.

In hopes to prevent heat-related illnesses, MedStar has released the following tips:

Hydrate : Drink plenty of water during the day, especially if you are engaged in any strenuous activity. Sports drinks are a good choice if you're exercising or working in hot conditions, but water is a good way to hydrate as well.

: Drink plenty of water during the day, especially if you are engaged in any strenuous activity. Sports drinks are a good choice if you're exercising or working in hot conditions, but water is a good way to hydrate as well. Ventilate : Stay in a place where there is plenty of air circulating to keep your body cool. If you are indoors and don't have access to air conditioning, open windows and use a fan.

: Stay in a place where there is plenty of air circulating to keep your body cool. If you are indoors and don't have access to air conditioning, open windows and use a fan. Cover up : Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to avoid absorbing the sun's light and trapping heat. Wear a hat to shield yourself from the sun, but once you feel yourself getting warm, remove any items covering your head which can trap heat close to your body.

: Wear light-colored and loose-fitting clothing to avoid absorbing the sun's light and trapping heat. Wear a hat to shield yourself from the sun, but once you feel yourself getting warm, remove any items covering your head which can trap heat close to your body. Limit activity : Heatstroke can occur in less than an hour when you are participating in strenuous activity during a hot day. If you feel yourself getting hot or light-headed, stop your activity and rest in a cool place out of the sun. Be sure to drink water or a sports drink before, during, and after any strenuous activity.

: Heatstroke can occur in less than an hour when you are participating in strenuous activity during a hot day. If you feel yourself getting hot or light-headed, stop your activity and rest in a cool place out of the sun. Be sure to drink water or a sports drink before, during, and after any strenuous activity. Check on loved ones: The elderly are especially vulnerable to heat-related emergencies. Many elderly residents are not aware of how hot it may get in their residence. Call on older friends and family members regularly to assure they are doing OK.

