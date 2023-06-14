ERCOT issues weather watch ahead of triple digit heat

NORTH TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas) - North Texas is under an ERCOT weather watch starting June 15.

It's the first time the power grid operator has issued the new alert, warning that power plants alone won't be able to generate enough electricity to cover Texas during times of extreme demand. That doesn't mean brown or blackouts will hit, but the warning days in advance, is to try to ensure people's air conditioning and lights stay on.

ERCOT's weather warning for the next seven days, is the second stage of its new plan to be more open with Texans about how much power is available. Ercot's new visual for demand in the days ahead shows that—with a dip in supply expected Friday night between six and eight o'clock, even though demand stays pretty high, things may get tight.

Most of the time, everything is normal. But then a weather watch indicates there's the potential for people to use more power in the days ahead.

A conservation notice would come next, asking Texans to use a little less. Then, an energy emergency alert (which used to be the first sign things were getting tight) will be issued.

The reason for it this time is heat that's going to spread across the state at the same time, with excessive heat advisories already posted June 14 from Waco to San Antonio to houston, and 100-degree temperatures forecast in Dallas-Fort Worth.