First Alert Weather Days as rainy weekend hits North Texas amid holiday events

NORTH TEXAS – North Texas is experiencing rain this weekend, with First Alert Weather days issued for both Saturday and Sunday. Residents should brace for wet conditions as they head out for a Saturday full of holiday events and shopping.

Occasional light rain and drizzle started overnight and continued into Saturday morning. For those attending the Dallas Holiday Parade, it is recommended to dress appropriately for temperatures in the 40s and prepare for occasional wet weather.

More significant rain is expected to arrive midday and likely stick around throughout the day and into the event. Light rain will be accompanied by patchy fog as night falls.

CBS News Texas is helping host the Klyde Warren Park Tree Lighting ceremony, which kicks off at 4 p.m. While there is a high chance of rain during the ceremony, the expected precipitation should remain light, with no lightning or strong winds. Temperatures will remain damp in the 40s.

Another round of rain will move in early Sunday morning, potentially bringing rumbles of thunder and periods of heavier rainfall.

Fortunately, this system should exit to the east quickly as the morning progresses, allowing for some sunshine by Sunday afternoon. A south wind will help push temperatures to around 60 degrees, and it'll be even warmer on Monday after some morning fog.

Following the weekend, a cold front will sweep in, introducing colder air for the remainder of the week. Dry weather is anticipated, but with the likelihood of continued chilly temperatures, there could also be a threat of freezing conditions.

The next chance of rain will arrive next weekend.