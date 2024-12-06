Headed to the Dallas Holiday Parade this weekend? Here's everything you need to know.

DOWNTOWN DALLAS – The 36th annual Dallas Holiday Parade is set to bring tons of holiday cheer to Downtown on Saturday, Dec. 7.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to flock to the streets for the festive celebration, which promises a spectacular lineup of over 3,000 entertainers, giant inflatables, 18 marching bands, antique cars, pageant queens and costumed characters.

Here's everything you need to know before heading out.

What time does it start?

Doors open at 7 a.m., and the parade starts at 9 a.m., lasting about two hours.

How much does it cost?

Admission to the parade is free. However, guests can purchase tickets for guaranteed bleacher seats in advance.

Where does the parade begin?

The parade route starts at the intersection of Commerce and Houston Streets in Downtown Dallas, proceeds east along Commerce, takes a right turn onto Harwood Street and loops around to Young Street, ending just past City Hall.

What to bring?

Spectators are encouraged to bring minimal items — specifically themselves, family, a camera or phone, some cash for snacks and parade merchandise, and a positive attitude.

What will the weather be like?

CBS News Texas meteorologists expect cloudy and chilly weather, with temperatures hovering in the mid-40s. While the morning should start dry, rain is anticipated to move into the area around 11 a.m.

What about parking?

Guests are encouraged to take the DART downtown to avoid traffic, parking fees and street closures. According to DART, the parade will cause several bus routes to be detoured starting at 7 a.m. and continuing until the parade ends. The affected bus routes include 9, 13, 16, 18, 28, 45, 47, 102, 105, 106, 109, 214, 224, 230 and 249.