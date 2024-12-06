Here's everything you need to know ahead of the Klyde Warren Park tree lighting ceremony

DALLAS – Klyde Warren Park's highly anticipated tree lighting ceremony is Saturday, Dec. 7.

The event will culminate with the lighting of the 52-foot-tall mayor's tree at 6 p.m. The tree will be adorned with over 37,500 sparkling LED lights and 3,836 ornaments, illuminating Klyde Warren Park until Jan. 7. CBS Texas is the official broadcast media partner of Klyde Warren Park.

Highlights of the event include live music, photo opportunities with Santa, story time with Mrs. Claus, appearances by Frosty and Rudolph, games and a Nutcracker performance.

Klyde Warren Park will also collect canned goods for the North Texas Food Bank.

Where is it?

Klyde Warren Park, 2012 Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

What time does it start?

The event kicks off at 4 p.m., and festivities will continue until 7 p.m.

How much does it cost?

Nothing — it's a free, family-friendly event.



What will the weather be like?

CBS News Texas meteorologists predict chilly conditions, with temperatures in the 40s. Light to moderate rain is expected to begin around 4 p.m. and continue throughout the event. Guests may want to bring rain gear to stay comfortable.

What about parking?

Parking is available at Plaza of the Americas for $6 all day. Enter through San Jacinto Street.

How can I watch it?

As the official broadcast media partner of Klyde Warren Park, CBS News Texas will stream the festivities on CBSNewsTexas.com, the CBS News app and Pluto TV.