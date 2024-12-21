First Alert Weather Day Tuesday: Fall-like weather this coming week, rain on Christmas Eve

NORTH TEXAS – It is officially the first day of Winter Solstice, the shortest day and longest night of the year.

In fact, temperatures were feeling like winter with a high of 54 degrees, the normal high is typically 57. Sunday, lows will be in the upper 30s and highs in the 60s.

Starting the next week, a southerly wind will enhance the moisture across North Texas. As a result, Monday will be cloudy with drizzle possible all day. The dreary weather continues into Christmas Eve as a front moves across the area.

The front on Christmas Eve will provide the lift needed to stir up some rumbles of thunder. Expect a rainy day, but conditions are likely to clear up with just some lingering cloud cover on Christmas Day.

Conditions are clearing up on Christmas Day, however, another big system moves through on Hanukkah bringing another chance of rain and storms. Stay tuned for the latest updates!