Heavy rainfall, potential severe thunderstorms head for North Texas with "feels-like" temperatures in the 40s

Sunny and mild weather to shift to potential storms in North Texas by Sunday evening

Sunny and mild weather to shift to potential storms in North Texas by Sunday evening

Sunny and mild weather to shift to potential storms in North Texas by Sunday evening

NORTH TEXAS — Thursday was a beautiful day with light winds and highs in the 70s. This trend won't last much longer though with big changes underway headed into the upcoming week.

A repeat of Thursday will be expected Friday, with the exception of cooler mornings and winds shifting, now coming from the southeast at around 5 to 10 mph. Radiational cooling will happen overnight due to the lack of cloud cover and light winds. The warmth at the surface will result in chilly temperatures down into the 40s Friday morning.

The lack of clouds during the day on Friday will allow the afternoon to warm up into the 70s once again. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be warmer as well.

The winds coming from the southeast will allow for Gulf moisture to increase across the area throughout the weekend. This will help fuel strong to severe thunderstorms for the western counties on Sunday evening and across most of North Texas into Monday.

A powerful cold front will move through and bring scattered severe weather as well as widespread heavy rainfall which will likely lead to flooding concerns in low-lying areas.

A secondary front is expected Wednesday, which will significantly drop temperatures.

The Pacific air will allow for highs Wednesday to lie in the 50s. The low temperatures on Thursday morning are expected to range in the low 40s and even the upper 30s for the northern counties. Stay tuned for the latest updates.