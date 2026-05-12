Firefighters honored for going beyond, comforting and aiding Melissa resident in her husband's final days

Tonight, in Melissa, firefighters are being honored.

A local senior known around town as the "Braum's Granny" is recognizing them for supporting her during her husband's final days.

Earlier this year, longtime Melissa resident Judy Smith took the job at Braum's. At the time, her husband Forrest Smith was battling several health issues, including dementia. His doctors thought working might be good for her.

"Dementia is a horrible thing, and they want you to get out of the house and get some time for yourself," she said.

It didn't take long for Judy Smith to become a local favorite. Among her regulars were Melissa firefighters, who had already known Judy Smith for several years.

"You know they started this journey with dementia with me," she said. "They had come to my house so many times because he would fall, and I couldn't get him up."

One fire captain in particular went above and beyond. Judy Smith became especially close to Capt. Tyler Wine.

"Long before she was Braum's Granny, she was the station granny," said Wine. "So, she became family almost immediately, and she reminds me a lot of my own grandmother."

Last month, when her husband's health started to rapidly decline, Wine wasn't on duty, but Judy Smith says he came anyway. He was determined to make sure she wouldn't face those final hours alone.

"He spent the night at the house, and he set his clock for every hour to administer the medicine and told me to kick back in the recliner and go to bed, and he would go in there and stay with Pop," she said.

During the Melissa City Council meeting, the entire fire department was honored, and Judy Smith got to publicly say thank you.

"We signed up to do this for a job, but for a lot of us, it goes past that," Wine said. "I think in today's world we've lost a little bit of taking care of each other, so that's why I was there for her when I was off duty. It goes past just showing up for work."

"He's top shelf," said Judy Smith. "They're all top-shelf. They have been nothing short of angels and heroes. You know, first responders—I don't think they get enough credit for what they do."

She says she hopes this recognition shows the department just how loved and appreciated they are.