Firefighter injured responding to warehouse blaze in Fort Worth

A Fort Worth firefighter suffered a burn injury Friday morning battling a fire at a warehouse near Meacham Airport. It is not yet clear how severe the injury was or whether the firefighter was hospitalized.

The Fort Worth Fire Department responded to the 2-alarm fire just before 7 a.m. in an industrial area in North Fort Worth near Terminal Road and Weber Street.

The warehouse contains recyclables like cardboard and plastics, the fire department said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.