Firefighter injured, residents displaced in Fort Worth apartment fire amid severe weather

By
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. She has also been a Digital Content Producer in Tallahassee and Myrtle Beach. S.E. graduated with journalism degrees from Texas State University, Aarhus Universitet and City, University of London.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

CBS Texas

A Fort Worth firefighter was injured battling an apartment fire on Las Vegas Trail early Saturday morning that left over a dozen people displaced.

Just before 2:30 a.m., crews were called to the 2800 block of Las Vegas Trail for a fire on the first and second floor of an apartment building. Along with the fire, crews battled "strong winds, heavy rain and continuous lightning."  

Fort Worth apartment fire
Glen E Ellman, FWFD

As they worked to put out the fire, an overhanging roof collapsed, falling onto one of the firefighters, the Fort Worth Fire Department said. Fellow crew members quickly pulled him out and he was taken to the hospital by MedStar. 

A second alarm was called as the storm intensified, Fort Worth FD said, and a defensive strategy ultimately brought the fire under control.

Fort Worth apartment fire
Glen E. Ellman / Fort Worth Fire Dept.

Six to eight units were damaged by the fire and about 14 people have been displaced from their homes.

The fire department said the cause of the fire is under investigation but does not appear to be weather-related.

The injured firefighter has since been released from the hospital and Fort Worth FD said he is "in good spirits with minor injuries." One resident was also injured and treated on the scene.  

