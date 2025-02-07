Firefighter hospitalized for carbon monoxide exposure after fire in Downtown Dallas

DALLAS – A firefighter was taken to the hospital on Friday due to potential carbon monoxide exposure.

Dallas Fire Rescue responded to the Davis Building at 1309 Main Street in Downtown Dallas at 5:02 a.m. following an "Automatic Fire Alarm" notification, according to a news release.

On-scene personnel reported that a small fire triggered the alarm in the basement pump room of the 21-story high-rise residence.

Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire and contained it to its room of origin, but a large volume of smoke that needed to be cleared led to an extended response time and an "out tap" declaration not being made until 6:37 a.m., DFR said.

While an unknown number of residents self-evacuated the building, no injuries were reported, and everyone has since been allowed back inside.

As of 9:38 a.m., firefighters remained on the scene due to significant smoke and carbon monoxide in the basement from the fire.

HazMat crews monitored gas levels to assess when it would be safe to clear the building. By 10:08 a.m., the HazMat team had cleared the scene, and everyone was safely evacuated by 10:44 a.m.

The hospitalized firefighter has been evaluated and is returning to duty, DFR confirmed.

What is carbon monoxide poisoning?

Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless, tasteless gas that can accumulate in homes and be deadly without warning.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the chemical imbalance kills approximately 400 people in the U.S. each year.

Symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning include headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, seizures and shortness of breath.

Common sources of carbon monoxide in the home include gas or kerosene-powered heaters, gas-powered water heaters, stoves and furnaces.

Residents can protect themselves by installing a carbon monoxide detector in each sleeping area, alerting them to unsafe gas levels.