Fire triggers evacuation at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth
Fire crews responded to a blaze at Hulen Mall on Friday evening, prompting evacuations as heavy smoke poured from the building's second floor, officials said.
Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said a third alarm was triggered after the call came in around 7:15 p.m.
Shoppers and employees were evacuated from the mall.
There were no immediate reports of injuries.
Fire brought under control
By 8:10 p.m., fire officials said the third alarm had been canceled after crews made a "fast stop."
Skylights breaking mistaken for explosions
"The fire is under control and crews are working on a ventilation plan," the department said in a post on X. "Reports of explosions and roof collapse were due to skylights breaking. No explosion. No roof collapse. Fire is contained to the roof."
More updates expected soon
