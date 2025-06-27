Fire triggers evacuation at Hulen Mall in Fort Worth

Fire crews responded to a blaze at Hulen Mall on Friday evening, prompting evacuations as heavy smoke poured from the building's second floor, officials said.

Craig Trojacek, a spokesperson for the Fort Worth Fire Department, said a third alarm was triggered after the call came in around 7:15 p.m.

Shoppers and employees were evacuated from the mall.

There were no immediate reports of injuries.

Fire brought under control

By 8:10 p.m., fire officials said the third alarm had been canceled after crews made a "fast stop."

Skylights breaking mistaken for explosions

"The fire is under control and crews are working on a ventilation plan," the department said in a post on X. "Reports of explosions and roof collapse were due to skylights breaking. No explosion. No roof collapse. Fire is contained to the roof."

Facebook / Elizabeth Jimenez

More updates expected soon

CBS News Texas has a crew en route and will provide updates as more information becomes available.