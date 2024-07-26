Firefighter hurt while battling flames at Dallas Church

DALLAS – A Dallas firefighter was hurt Friday afternoon while fighting a fast spreading fire at Pleasant Valley Baptist Church at 2001 Haymarket Road.

The firefighter was taken to Baylor University Medical Center and was said to be in stable condition.

Crews were first called to the fire just after 12:30 p.m. When they arrived just seven minutes later, heavy smoke and flames could be seen coming from the roof of the building.

CBS News Texas' chopper was over the fire Friday afternoon, showing several firefighters at the scene.

Crews are still trying to determine what caused the fire.

This story is developing.