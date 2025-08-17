Watch CBS News
Fire damages three homes in Little Elm; one injured

By Briseida Holguin,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas.
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

LITTLE ELM, Texas — A fire that broke out Sunday afternoon in the 1200 block of Point Street in the Rocky Point area of unincorporated Denton County extensively damaged three homes and left one person injured, officials said.

The blaze began shortly after 2 p.m. and presented multiple challenges for firefighters. One of the homeowners was treated on scene by first responders and has since been cleared.

Crews faced difficulty accessing the location due to the area's limited infrastructure. Rocky Point has only one road in and out, and no fire hydrants, which requires crews to drive several minutes to refill their water tanks.

The fire is now under control, but crews remain on scene to monitor for hotspots.

The cause of the fire remains unknown. Authorities say the investigation is ongoing.

CBS News Texas will provide additional information as more details become available.

