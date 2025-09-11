FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket demand surges in first 24 hours; matches set for Dallas, Houston and other U.S. cities

Tickets for 2026 FIFA World Cup go on sale Wednesday

If early demand is any indication, stadiums across the United States, Canada and Mexico will be packed for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Fans are flooding FIFA's Visa Presale Draw — a lottery-style application that gives them a chance to buy tickets during the first phase of ticket sales for the tournament.

According to FIFA, soccer supporters from 210 countries submitted more than 1.5 million ticket draw applications within the first 24 hours.

Host cities for the FIFA World Cup 2026 in the U.S. include: Atlanta, Boston (Foxborough), Dallas (Arlington), Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles (Inglewood), Miami, New York/New Jersey (East Rutherford), Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara), and Seattle. Canada will host matches in Toronto and Vancouver, while Mexico's host cities include Mexico City, Guadalajara, and Monterrey.

Top countries lead application volume

"The large number of entries submitted is a testament to the huge amount of excitement sparked across the globe by the FIFA World Cup 26 and the extent to which it's set to become a watershed in football history," said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 26 chief operating officer.

The top countries by application volume are the United States, Mexico and Canada, followed by Argentina, Colombia, Brazil, England, Spain, Portugal and Germany.

The entry deadline is 11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 19. Entry time will not affect chances, as all entries will be treated equally in the random draw. Successful applicants will receive emails starting Monday, Sept. 29.

Ticket prices and availability

Group-stage tickets will start at $60 in the United States. Tickets will be available for single matches, specific venues and specific teams. Future sales phases will begin in October.

Hospitality packages are available now at FIFA.com/hospitality.

The official FIFA ticket source, where interested parties can get timeline and product information, is FIFA.com/tickets. Fans are urged to avoid unofficial sellers.

To enter the ticket draw system, participants must be 18 or older.

For the complete schedule, click HERE.