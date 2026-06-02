Fiery crash off I-30 closes Oakland overpass, sends 1 to hospital

A crash near Interstate 30 and Oakland Boulevard in Fort Worth caused traffic delays Tuesday night and temporarily closed the Oakland overpass.

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A witness told CBS News Texas that he heard a loud bang and saw a silver Honda collide with a Dodge Durango. According to the witness, the Honda rolled over and caught fire after the crash.

The witness also said a person who was inside the Honda got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Emergency crews responded and took the driver of the Dodge Durango to a hospital by ambulance. Police later apprehended the person who reportedly fled from the Honda.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of injuries or what may have led to the crash.

CBS News Texas has reached out to Fort Worth police for more information.