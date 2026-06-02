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Fiery crash off I-30 closes Oakland overpass, sends 1 to hospital

By
Nathalie Marie Palacios
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Nathalie Marie Palacios is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. Born and raised in Fort Worth, Nathalie is a local journalist with experience in both English and Spanish news.
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Nathalie Marie Palacios,
S.E. Jenkins
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
S.E. Jenkins is a digital content producer for CBS Texas and the South region.
Read Full Bio
S.E. Jenkins

/ CBS Texas

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A crash near Interstate 30 and Oakland Boulevard in Fort Worth caused traffic delays Tuesday night and temporarily closed the Oakland overpass.

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A witness told CBS News Texas that he heard a loud bang and saw a silver Honda collide with a Dodge Durango. According to the witness, the Honda rolled over and caught fire after the crash.

The witness also said a person who was inside the Honda got out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.

Emergency crews responded and took the driver of the Dodge Durango to a hospital by ambulance. Police later apprehended the person who reportedly fled from the Honda.

Authorities have not released details about the extent of injuries or what may have led to the crash. 

CBS News Texas has reached out to Fort Worth police for more information.

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