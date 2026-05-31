2 killed in early morning fiery crash in Hurst, police say

A fiery crash that unfolded early Sunday morning left two people dead, according to the Hurst Police Department.

Officers responded along northbound Loop 820 around 3:50 a.m. The department said callers told them a vehicle crashed into an embankment, bursting into flames.

After the fire was put out, police said they found two people dead inside. As of publication, they have not been identified.

The aftermath of a fiery crash in Hurst, Texas, taken May 31, 2026, CBS News Texas

The department noted the vehicle's license plate was destroyed due to the heat and the VIN is not yet accessible.

The investigation remains ongoing.